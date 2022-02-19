James M. Perpich

Our beloved Jim passed away unexpectedly at his home in Edina, Minn., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. He was 64.
Jim was born March 29, 1957, in Hibbing, Minn. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Frances Perpich, and his faithful dog, Tuffy.
Jim had a lifelong passion for hockey, instilled in him early by his father, George, who was the head coach of the Hibbing High School hockey team. Jim played defense for the Hibbing Bluejackets from 1972-1975, and it was the thrill of a lifetime to win the 1973 State Championship coached by his father, and alongside his brother, George, as his teammate. His 1974 team also competed in the state tournament and won the consolation bracket. After graduating from Hibbing High School, Jim played college hockey for the UMD Bulldogs (‘75-’76) and Juniors for the St. Paul Vulcans (’76-‘77). He graduated from the University of Minnesota and went on to have a successful career, first in real estate, and later in the trucking and transportation industry, but he remained a lifelong member of the Minnesota hockey community, and rarely, if ever, missed the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament. He passed his love for the game down to his children — he would flood his backyard every winter so they would have a rink to play on, and he took great joy in coaching his sons Travis, Nate, and Jake, and his nephew, George, from mites through bantams.
For all his personal triumphs, he took the most pride in his children and grandchildren, whom he adored. He relished their time together — he was always there for them whether it was to walk on the beach or take his grandkids sledding down snowy hills. And when he was away from home to drive for work, he sent his family funny postcards from every single place he stopped.
Jim loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends at their cabin on Big Sturgeon where he and his wife, Lori, spent every weekend during the summer months. Jim and Lori just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2021.
Jim had a natural curiosity and embraced new activities — he had a passion for sailing and enjoyed taking his loved ones on cruises around the lake. He also took up paddle-boarding and canoeing, he became an avid runner, and most recently he started cross-country skiing, with the hopes of taking lessons with his daughter, Mary.
Jim was always proud of his Croatian and Slovenian heritage, and he helped organize the family’s annual “Sarma Fest” party the weekend before Christmas, where the ceremonial rolling of the first sarma was “like the first pitch at Yankee Stadium. Only more important.”
Jim was famous for his unique sense of humor — he was a hilarious storyteller, and he always found a reason to wear a costume, whether it be for Christmas Eve or the Annual Family Weekend he and Lori co-hosted at the lake.
Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He touched countless lives in his 64 years. He’ll be remembered for his kindness and boundless generosity, his calm and easy-going spirit, for the humor he brought to every situation, as a person who made time for anyone who needed him, as a man who lived life to its fullest. He was one of a kind and he’ll be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lori; children, Travis Totino (Jessica), Jake Perpich, Nate Perpich (Liz), and Mary Perpich; grandchildren, Zachary and Caleb Totino, and Brooks and Colton Perpich; siblings, Fran Perpich, John Perpich (Kendra), George Perpich (Susan), Mary Ann Perpich Japs (Dave), Patti Perpich Fotopoulos (Tom), and Jeff Perpich (Melody); and many nieces and nephews; in-laws, Sheila and Tom Myhervold, Bruce Brothers (Denise), Steve Brothers, Brian Brothers, Dawn Brothers, Scott Myhervold (Lonaka), Chris Myhervold (Steph), and countless friends.
All are welcome at Jim’s Celebration of Life 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Thomson-Dougherty Funeral Home, 2535 Park Ave., Mpls., with Service of Remembrance at 6 p.m. and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hendrickson Foundation (hendricksonfoundation.com/donate) or American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org). To receive a link to stream the service, contact David at DT@Thomson-Dougherty.com, 612-871-4407.
