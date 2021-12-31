James Joseph Archambeau, 96 of Chisholm, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Essentia Virginia Care Center and Hospice Facility.
Jim was born on Jan. 17, 1925, in Chisholm, to Charles and Molly (Jakse) Archambeau.
Jim was a graduate of Chisholm High School in 1943 and then served in the Army during World War II. He achieved a certification in expert marksmanship during his service. After his service he went to the University of Minnesota and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Honeywell in Minneapolis for a short time and then moved back to Chisholm in 1950 and married his high school classmate and sweetheart, Martha Badovinac. They lived and raised their family in their beloved hometown of Chisholm.
Jim loved his profession and worked as an engineer in Hibbing for Western Knapp, Arthur G. McKee, and Davy McKee in various engineering and management capacities. After retiring as a Senior Vice President at Davy McKee, he co-founded Noramco Engineering Corporation in Hibbing, Minn. He fully retired at age 65 and enjoyed many of his retirement years traveling, sightseeing, and visiting friends and family with his wife Martha.
Jim was an avid duck hunter, trapshooter, fisherman, and golfer. He enjoyed many of these passions with close family, relatives, and colleagues throughout his life.
He is survived by his two children, Daniel of Chisholm, and Jean “Snowflake” Archambeau of Eden Prairie, Minn.; his grandson, James J. (Erin) Archambeau II of Marion, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Caden and Grace Archambeau; his nieces, Annette (Patrick) Archambeau and Jane (Chris) Allo of Colorado, and his Centa (Frank, Mary Ann, Gerry and Paul) and Badovinac (Jeannie and Mark) families of nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha (2006); his brother, Charles B. (Phyllis) Archambeau (2020) of Boulder, Colo.; and his nephew, Richard Archambeau (2018).
Out of an abundance of caution for everyone’s safety we are not planning a formal memorial service at this time. A private service will be held later in the spring/summer of 2022
Memorial donations can be sent directly to: Essentia Health Hospice, 901 9th Street. N., Suite 215, Virginia, MN 55792
