James ‘Jimmy’ Ronning

James Ronning, 62, Richfield, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2021, after a short, valiant battle against ALS.
Jimmy was known for his love of family, friends, fishing, traveling and music. His zest for life showed through in his dazzling smile right up to the end.
He married the love of his life Bettie, on May 13, 1983. Many adventures and roads were traveled in 37 years of marriage.
After 34 years of paving streets and plowing snow for the City of Minneapolis, retirement was at hand until a diagnosis of ALS was given in November 2020. A horrible disease with no cure in sight. But ALS will never define who Jimmy was. He will forever be the friend who dropped what he was doing to help you; without ever asking for anything in return. His love for all who were honored to know him, was unconditional. He brightened up any room he walked into.
James is survived by his wife/soulmate, Bettie Ronning; mother, Dagney Johnson; brothers, Wade Ronning and Mike Ronning; stepbrother, Mark Plesha; stepsisters, Debbie Krebs and Pam Pospeck; beloved nieces: Keva Marie, Amanda Swanson, Sara Askren, Carrie Carlson and Hannah Plesha; nephews, Josh Ronning, Aaron Buncich and Steven Buncich; sister-in-law, Kim Buncich; brothers of his heart, John Forward, Paul Moore and Tim Lundberg.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Johnson; brother, Tim Ronning; brothers in-law: Blaine Buncich, Bruce Buncich, Don Pospeck and Dave Krebs; niece, Claire Krebs; mother- and Father in-law, Joe and Kaye Buncich.
“Just call out my name and you know, wherever I am, I’ll come running to see you again. You’ve Got A Friend”
A Celebration of a life well lived to be held at a later date.
