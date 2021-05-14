James ‘Jimmy’ Ray Hall

James “Jimmy” Ray Hall, 64, of Virginia, unexpectedly passed away in his home on Monday, May 3, 2021.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1956, in Virginia to Doriann (Burchell) and Robert Hall Sr. Jimmy was a force to be reckoned with being the middle child of five boys, growing up on old Miller Trunk Road in Eveleth. He attended school with his brothers in Eveleth.

Jimmy had endured hardship at a young age. As a young man he relocated to Texas. He would return to the Virginia area later in life. This is where he met the love of his life and his fiancée, Jennifer. They had planned to be married in June.

Jimmy had a passion for sports, and he enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings. He loved animals and was very intelligent but frequently hid this attribute from others. He often put others' needs ahead of his own. There was nothing Jimmy liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend. Jimmy could have an engaging conversation with anyone. Jimmy’s indomitable spirit encouraged friends to persist in the face of many struggles.

Jimmy considered himself a survivor, sensitive yet thoughtful and caring. He often boasted about his boxing skills and enjoyed playing Words with Friends as well as Scrabble.

Jimmy is survived by his fiancée, Jennifer (Anderson); sons, Joshua (Hall) and Vincent (Anderson); daughter, Tiffany (Anderson); grandchildren: Gracelynn, Autumn, Thea and Cason; brothers, William (Laura), Daniel, and Richard; step-siblings; his aunt, Dorothy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jimmy is now reunited with his mother; father; stepmother (Gertrude Jacobson); eldest brother (Robert Hall Jr.); 11 uncles; nine aunts; and his grandparents.

A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, near the fountain at Olcott Park in Virginia. (The pavilion if raining)

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Merritt House in Virginia, an organization Jimmy spoke highly of.

