James “Jimmy” Ray Hall, 64, of Virginia, unexpectedly passed away in his home on Monday, May 3, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1956, in Virginia to Doriann (Burchell) and Robert Hall Sr. Jimmy was a force to be reckoned with being the middle child of five boys, growing up on old Miller Trunk Road in Eveleth. He attended school with his brothers in Eveleth.
Jimmy had endured hardship at a young age. As a young man he relocated to Texas. He would return to the Virginia area later in life. This is where he met the love of his life and his fiancée, Jennifer. They had planned to be married in June.
Jimmy had a passion for sports, and he enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings. He loved animals and was very intelligent but frequently hid this attribute from others. He often put others' needs ahead of his own. There was nothing Jimmy liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend. Jimmy could have an engaging conversation with anyone. Jimmy’s indomitable spirit encouraged friends to persist in the face of many struggles.
Jimmy considered himself a survivor, sensitive yet thoughtful and caring. He often boasted about his boxing skills and enjoyed playing Words with Friends as well as Scrabble.
Jimmy is survived by his fiancée, Jennifer (Anderson); sons, Joshua (Hall) and Vincent (Anderson); daughter, Tiffany (Anderson); grandchildren: Gracelynn, Autumn, Thea and Cason; brothers, William (Laura), Daniel, and Richard; step-siblings; his aunt, Dorothy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jimmy is now reunited with his mother; father; stepmother (Gertrude Jacobson); eldest brother (Robert Hall Jr.); 11 uncles; nine aunts; and his grandparents.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, near the fountain at Olcott Park in Virginia. (The pavilion if raining)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Merritt House in Virginia, an organization Jimmy spoke highly of.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.