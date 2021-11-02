James “Jimmy” Markovich, 77, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on MOnday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas, with his wife and children by his side.
He was born Oct. 30, 1944, in Ely, Minn., to Julius and Ruth (LeRoy) Markovich. He was raised in Ely and attended Ely High School. Growing up in Ely, he enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and became an avid hunter and fisherman.
After serving in the United States Navy he returned to northern Minnesota. On May 3, 1969, he was united in marriage to Mary Maki in Buhl, Minn., and from this union he had two children, Bill and Candy. Jimmy worked for US Steel in Mountain Iron, Minn., for over 30 years. He was a proud member of the US Steel Local 1938 union.
When the kids were growing up he loved to attend their events, never missing a moment. The family spent their weekends at car shows — Jimmy had a passion for classic cars. Once the kids were grown, he enjoyed riding and repairing his Harley Davidson motorcycles, playing cards, and listening to music.
On July 2, 2011, Jimmy married Nanci (Gowell) Blanchard in Hill City, Minn. They spent many loving years together, wintering at Casa Del Sol in Donna, Texas, and returning home each summer to Hill City. Jimmy and Nanci loved to travel across the country. Many of these special trips were with Jimmy’s sister and brother-in-law, Patti and Dennis Gowell. Jimmy also loved to spend time with his children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. As Jim’s family expanded with his union to Nanci, he loved all of his stepchildren and step-grandchildren as his own. He was a loving man who touched the lives of many.
Jimmy is lovingly survived by his wife, Nanci (Gowell) Blanchard; children, Bill (Stephanie LeDuc) Markovich, Grand Forks, N.D., and Candy (Mario) Costa, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; stepchildren, Greg (Lisa) Blanchard, Hill City, Mark Blanchard, Farmington, Minn., Matt (Julie) Blanchard, Ramsey, Minn.; siblings, Patti (Dennis) Gowell, Ely, Susie (Dean) McCauley, Ocala, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Pat (Larry) Fillbrandt, Bovey, Minn.; Susie (John) Mueller, Backus, Minn.; Yvonne Gowell, Wenatchee, Wash.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, special friends, and his beloved dogs Sophie and Abby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marianne Donovan; his first spouse, Mary Markovich; and his daughter-in-law, Kori Markovich.
Our deepest thanks to the Knapp Medical Center staff.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Hill City, Minn., in the spring.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.