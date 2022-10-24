James ‘Jimbo’ Pryatel

James “Jimbo” Pryatel, 59, of Hibbing, formerly of Ely, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

He was born on Aug. 14, 1963, to Joseph Patrick Pryatel and Mary Elaine “Bubsy” Leustek. James is survived by his mother; his daughter, Destiny; several grandchildren; brother, aunts and cousins.

