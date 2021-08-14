James “Jim” William Kintner, 71, of Mountain Iron, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, with his family by his side.
Jim was born on Nov. 18, 1949, to Lawrence and Ann (Jagunich) Kintner. Jim was a lifelong resident of Parkville and loved his hometown.
He was a mechanic welder by trade. Jim worked for many years at Arrowhead Auto Salvage and made many friends there. He was a grease-monkey and was a stock car driver for 19 years. He was known for his ability to rig things until they worked.
Jim enjoyed going to the “condo” to hunt with his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and always found new ways to make them happy.
He was able to fulfill his last wish of going up to the “condo” one last time and got to take his last ride on his four-wheeler.
He is survived by his daughter, Terrie Kintner of Parkville; granddaughter, Jessie Kintner of Virginia; great-granddaughters, Maija Marie Kintner-Kempa and Mazie Lynn Kintner; nieces and nephews, Vickie, Joann, Bobby, Scott, Gerald, Stevie, Jody, Jay, and Todd; and several great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Kintner; parents; sister, Maryann; brothers, Joey and Robert D.; sister-in-law, Janice; nephews, Robert J. and Larry; and nieces, Jamie and Barb.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 2:30 p.m. at BG's Bar and Grill in Mountain Iron.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To send condolences, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
