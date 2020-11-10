James ‘Jim’ Samsa

James Michael Samsa, 65, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home with his wife and brother by his side.
He was born to Stanley and Lois (Powers) Samsa on June 13, 1955, in Chisholm, Minn., and grew up in Balkan Township. He graduated from Chisholm High School in 1973 and then worked as a mechanic in Wyoming, Oregon, California, and Washington State before moving back to Park Rapids in 1991. He retired from Lamb Weston/RDO in Park Rapids in 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly of 30 years; children: Michael (Sarah) Samsa, Tyler Samsa, Laura Samsa, and their mom, Sheryl; special brother-in-law, Todd Hendrickson; grandchildren: Mikayla, Danacia, Ekovah, Calvin, Devin, and Bishop all of Vancouver, Wash.; mother, Lois “Tootsie” Samsa of Chisholm,; siblings: Terry (Cinda) Samsa of Chisholm, Jeff (Debbie) Samsa of Iron, Kathy (David) Cianni of Hibbing, and Mary (Cory) Lundin of Chisholm; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jim enjoyed making trips to Vancouver, Wash., to visit his children, grandchildren and brother-in-law, tinkering in his shop, riding his motorcycle, playing his dad’s accordion, and spending time with the love of his life, Kimberly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley; in-laws, Hugo and Joyce Hendrickson and Dolores Kiedrowski; grandparents, John and Mary Samsa and James and Celia Powers.
A private graveside service is being held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids.
