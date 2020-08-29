James ‘Jim’ R. Collins

James R. Collins, 94, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Jim was born Nov. 14, 1925, in St. Paul, Minn., to John and Louise (Stack) Collins. He graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School, and later achieved a Bachelor’s degree from UMD. Jim was a veteran of the US Navy, proudly serving in both WWII and the Korean Conflict. Jim and Gloria Hubbell married on June 22, 1962 in Duluth, Minn. Jim was the mayor of Hibbing for two terms, and served on the city council. In 1972, Jim founded the Hibbing Meals on Wheels, volunteering as a driver for several years. Jim was on the board of directors for several organizations including; the Salvation Army, Hibbing Food Shelf, COAST, and Tourist Center Seniors. He was a Co- Director and chaperone for the Hibbing Youth Center, a volunteer and bus driver for the Lee Center Senior Housing, and a member of the Range Senior Federation. Jim was also a foster parent for Lutheran Social Services. He was a board member for ACCESS and Hibbing Chemical Advisory Board. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing as pastimes, and spending time with his family.
James is survived by his children, Terry (Jane) Collins, Cincinnati, Ohio, Barry (Roberta) Collins, Grand Junction, Colo., Tracey (Tim) Peterson, Prior Lake, Minn., Richard Collins, Shannon Collins, and Jeanne Collins, all of Hibbing; his son-in-law, Mike Peroceschi, Hibbing; daughter-in-law, Kitty Wilson, St. Cloud, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and the best friend he ever had, Dick Spearman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise; wife, Gloria; children, John Collins, Mike Collins, and Kelly Peroceschi; his sisters, Dorothy Uebelacker, Maureen Hawley, and Hazel Buttrick; and his brother, Johnny Collins.
Funeral services for Jim will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. The Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Friday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Jim, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.