James ‘Jim’ Louis Mohar
It is with great regret and sadness we lost our most beloved James “Jim” Louis Mohar, age 68 on March 10th, 2023.
He was born July 6th, 1954, to John & Mayme Mohar in Virginia, Minn., and raised in Biwabik, Minn. Jim was a veteran & served in the Navy. Jim came to Alaska with his brother Gary Mohar in 1977 on a coin flip—Alaska or Wyoming. Alaska it was and the adventure began and continued throughout his life.
Jim was a journeyman plumber working in countless places throughout Alaska hitting almost every corner. He made long lasting friendships while teaching & passing on the trade. He was a jack of all trades & master of many.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman keeping him in Alaska for 46 years. This included his love of boating, fishing, snow machining, four wheeling… with 6 wheels, shooting, and camping. Hands down, the true passion of his life was hunting. Moose hunting had a special place in his heart, never missing a hunting season. Right now he’s sitting on the edge of a swamp looking through early morning fog watching that bull come to his calls as he “whispers” him into range.
He was preceded in death by John Mohar (father), Mayme Mohar (mother), and Gary Mohar (brother).
He is survived by his loving wife & soulmate of 10 years Pola Takher. Christina Lund (daughter) and Jessica & Emily Petersen (granddaughters), Former spouse Julie A. Zarling (1979-1992), Zack Mohar (son), Chris (son) & Britt Mohar and Jacob & Logan Mohar (grandsons).
Jim was a great man of strength and a sense of humor that had no bounds. He had countless “there I was” stories. His kindness and generosity will be missed by all.
His celebration of life will be on July 8th, 2023, at a venue/ time to be determined.
