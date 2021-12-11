James “Jim” Hill

Jim passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Jim was born on Nov. 2, 1951, in Virginia, Minn., to Arno and Edna (Pesonen)
Hill. He lived in Biwabik and attended kindergarten before moving with his family
to Hoyt Lakes. He graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1970. He worked at Erie Mining during his senior year and after graduation before joining the U.S Navy. While in the service he was stationed in Italy. After his discharge he returned home and worked at Erie.
When Erie went on strike he decided to head to the West Coast, something he always wanted to do. Working at the mine was not what he wanted to do all his life. His funds were running low and when going through Idaho, he noticed a help wanted ad at a cattle ranch. He stopped, applied for the job, and was hired. He never made it to the West Coast. He loved Blackfoot, Idaho.
It was there he met Danette Hernandez. They were married Nov. 25, 1989.
Jim was currently employed as a salesperson for a livestock pharmaceutical and supply company.
Jim enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska, spending summers in their travel trailer to Oregon and Montana, and of course his annual visit to Minnesota to visit family and friends. Also, a trip was made when it was time for maple syruping. During his summer visit to Minnesota, he made sure his family met him at Vi’s Pizza or Poor’s Gary’s for a night of fun. It was there that a wonderful memory was made.
Jim had a phenomenal memory. His ability to remember names and dates was amazing. If you met Jim once, he always remembered your name and when he saw you last and where. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Danette; mother-in-law, Billie Hernandez; brother-in- law, Tony (Bernie) Hernandez; sisters: Karen (Randy) Reigstad, Patricia Baxmann,
Jeannette Johnson; brother, Jerry (Sue) Hill; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-laws, Glen Baxmann, Keith
Johnson; and nephew, Robbie Reigstad.
No service is being planned at this time. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date.
