James “Jim” Edward Williams was born in Hibbing, Minn., on April 10, 1946, to Chuck and Judy Williams. Jim’s family resided in Hibbing until a move to Aurora, where Chuck could be closer to his job at Erie Mining. Jim loved athletics and he enjoyed participating in many sports while attending Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School. On many occasions, Jim would reminisce about being part of three District Championship teams his senior year (Cross Country, Basketball, and Track & Field). He was proud of A-HL and loved his years growing up on the Iron Range.
After graduating from North Dakota State University with a degree in Engineering, Jim decided to move west. While living in Vail, Colo., he got involved in real estate, building apartments, condos and homes. He used his engineering skills and attention to detail in his favor and became very successful. After many years, Jim moved to Colorado Springs and started selling RV’s, both new and on consignment. After several more years, he decided it was time for a warmer climate and to be closer to his father, so it was off to Cape Coral, Fla..
Jim loved his years spent in retirement in the sunny south and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing cards with his friends.
On the evening of Nov. 11, 2022, Jim passed away peacefully while in hospice care, following injuries received in a fall.
He is survived by his brother, Ken.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jack.
The A-HL Class of 1964 has lost a great classmate and friend. Thanks, Jim, for all the memories and fun times! We love you and will miss you.
