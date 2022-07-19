James (Jim) Edward Boben
October 11, 1962 — May 17, 2022
James (Jim) Edward Boben born Oct.11, 1962, in Keewatin, Minn., unexpectedly passed away on May 17, 2022, in a tragic motor vehicle accident in New Mexico. Jim was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother.
Jim graduated in 1981 from Nashwauk High School in Minnesota and went on to Sacramento City College receiving a degree in Aviation Mechanics.
A true mechanic, be it helicopter, snowmobile, fourwheeler, cars. There was nothing mechanical he couldn’t fix. With a smile and a mischievous twinkle in his eyes, he always made time for anyone and everyone he met. He would be willing to help with whatever project you were working on or with any problem you had, there was always a solution.
Jim loved to go on adventures, especially on four wheelers and snowmobiles. In 2000 he made his mark in hill climbing by winning the championship “King of the Hill” in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He also competed the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo, drove big rigs with many friends, and in the winter he would shrink wrap boats.
Survived by his wife, Laura; son, Dustin (Danielle) Mitchell; daughter, Jenny (Robert) Taylor; grandchildren, Mckay and Marceline. He adored his grandchildren and would drop everything to spend time with them. Sister, Sally (Brian) Ekholm; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and his sidekick, Roxy (his silver lab). They will all miss him, and his stories he would tell, deeply.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Lorna Boben; brother, Terry Boben; maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nashwauk Township Community Center. (Cloverdale Hall)
