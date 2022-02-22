James “Jim” “Brush” William Bradach, 64, of Cherry, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home in Cherry surrounded by family after a courageous three year battle with cancer.
He was born May 26, 1957, in Virginia, Minn., to John and Marie (Nanti) Bradach. He grew up in Gilbert and was united in marriage to Nancy Pershern on June 11, 1983. Soon after, they moved to Cherry where they settled and raised their family.
Jim was employed at Hibbing Taconite Co. for 44 years before retiring as a heavy equipment operator on April 1, 2020. Jim was a true outdoors person and taught his children to love the outdoors as well. He loved to hunt and fish with his family and many friends throughout the years. He also had a passion for gardening and made bent willow furniture as a hobby. He loved to spend time at his cabin on Leisure Lake on pontoon rides and fly fishing off the dock.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children: Jamie (Rob) Focht and Guyott (Lily Tierney) Bradach; sisters: Lynn (Mike) Bol, Shelley (Bill) Kern and Jan (Gregg) Olson; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and an expected first grandchild due in June.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie; step-father, John Kodunce.
Mass of Christian Burial for James will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue for one hour prior to the mass at church on Thursday. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
