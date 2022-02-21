Funeral arrangements for James “Jim” Bradach, 64, of Hibbing, are pending at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

Jim died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home in Hibbing surrounded by family under hospice care.

