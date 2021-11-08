James J. Willard

James J. Willard, 79, of Hibbing, Minn.., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minn., with family at his side.

He was born on May 31, 1942 to Lucy E. Murray (Klessig) in Hibbing, MN. He grew up in Chisholm, Minn., and attended Chisholm schools. Jim served his country as part of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life, Constance Zidich, and they raised their family together in Hibbing, Minn. Jim was a shovel operator for US Steel and MinnTac for many years. He was a family man and loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and loved to watch them grow and succeed.

Jim is survived by his wife, Connie of Hibbing; children, Anna (Joseph) Zezel of Hibbing and James Jr. (Jennifer) Willard of Hibbing; grandkids: Jared (Stephanie) Zezel of Virginia, Jahnna (Nick) Barta of Hibbing, Hailey Willard of Hibbing and Conner Willard of Hibbing; great-grandchild, Noah Zezel; and dear friend, Sibley Hanegmon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Walter and Lucy Murray.

Private services will be held and arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

