James Hoffner

James Robert Hoffner, age 75, of Brooklyn Park, passed away on Aug. 15, 2022, with family by his side at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, Minn., after a 5-year valiant fight with melanoma.

Jim was born May 10, 1947, to Robert and Marylouise in Bessemer, Mich. A proud Yooper, he also had deep Ranger roots as a graduate of Babbitt High School. In 1969 he married Karen Kerzie and started their life together in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Originally a teacher, he ended his career in Human Resources. A deeply passionate man, nothing brought him more joy than his family. Fiercely proud of his three children, his joy only grew as he became a beloved Grandpa. His willingness to help others and ability to connect was a strength throughout his life, always leaving people with a smile to go with a Starburst.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries