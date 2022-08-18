James Hoffner

James Robert Hoffner, age 75, of Brooklyn Park, passed away on Aug. 15, 2022, with family by his side at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, Minn., after a 5-year valiant fight with melanoma.
Jim was born May 10, 1947, to Robert and Marylouise in Bessemer, Mich. A proud Yooper, he also had deep Ranger roots as a graduate of Babbitt High School. In 1969 he married Karen Kerzie and started their life together in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Originally a teacher, he ended his career in Human Resources. A deeply passionate man, nothing brought him more joy than his family. Fiercely proud of his three children, his joy only grew as he became a beloved Grandpa. His willingness to help others and ability to connect was a strength throughout his life, always leaving people with a smile to go with a Starburst.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Karen; children, Ron (Sara), Jen (Brad) Wagner, and Shelly (Nick) Beissel; grandchildren: Tyler, Brady, Carolyn, Drew, Matthew, Max, Riley and Gavin; brother, Bob (Karen); special in-laws, Bill Kerzie, Curt Traaseth, and Deanna (Tom) Hafdahl; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Marylouise; brother, Richard; in-laws, Steve and Lois Kerzie; sister-in-law, Suzie Traaseth; and best friend, Ron Thaisen.
Visitation 4-7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 6000 Brooklyn Blvd. in Brooklyn Center. Celebration of Life Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Brooklyn United Methodist Church 7200 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center 55429 with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Lunch following the service and Interment at the Champlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the North Memorial Health Foundation or Brooklyn United Methodist Church.
