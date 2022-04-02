James G. Milich

James (Jim) Milich, 70, of Buhl, Minn., passed away on December 23, 2021, at Essentia Health in Duluth, Minn.
Jim is survived by his children, James (Jimmer) Milich, wife Kellie, and their two children Nora and Drew of Blaine Minn.; daughter, Jennifer Dalchow, husband Matt and their four children, TJ (DuChamp), Braylon, Bohannon and Dalvin of Virginia, Minn.; one sister, Mary Ann (Cookie) Markas, husband John of Buhl; his special nephew, Christopher (Renee) Markas of East Bethel and their two children, Emerson and Livia; niece, Lindsey (Matt) Asuma of Andover and their two children, Blakely and Dylan; special friend and companion in his new journey in life, Tami Gruenhagen, of Buhl; several sisters and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews on his deceased wife’s side of the family. Also, 150+ cousins on his mother’s side of the family and so many good friends that he made during his life.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Pocrnich) Milich; and wife, Susan (Gregorich) Milich.
Catholic mass services will be on Saturday, April 9, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Buhl. Celebrant will be Fr. Paul Strommer.
Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. with the Catholic mass at noon.
Interment will be at the Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl following the service.
A luncheon will follow at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Chisholm. To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, go to www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
