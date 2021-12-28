James G. Milich
October 17, 1951 – December 23, 2021
James (Jim) Milich, 70, lost his 60-day battle with covid at Essentia in Duluth.
Jim was born on October 17, 1951, to John and Mary (Pocrnich) Milich. He was born at St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth, and his life ended there as well.
For the first seven years of Jim’s life, his family resided in Morgan Park (Duluth). In July of 1959, his parents separated and his mom moved him and his sister to Buhl, where he resided for the remainder of his life.
Jim lettered in baseball, basketball and football in high school. He was enthusiastic about playing the game and was equally good at it. Upon graduation in 1970, he attended Mesabi College and was captain of the football team and was a member of the team that played in the 1970 Aztec Bowl in Mexico City. He was proud to be on the “defense”. Jim then went on to attend school at Bemidji State College and then to UMD, where he received his Master’s Degree in Safety Engineering. Jim’s hobby in life was body building. He so enjoyed “pumping iron”. Even at 70 years of age, he lifted weights three times a day. While at UMD, he entered the Mr. Twin Ports body building contest and won. As an adult, he spent most summers on baseball fields playing slow-pitch softball with his bar sponsored teams. In 1979, he was employed by Hanna Mining, which was eventually taken over by National Steel, which was subsequently bought out by USS and became KeeTac. He retired in 2013 as a foreman in the KeeTac concentrator.
In October of 1980, Jim married Susan Gregorich from Virginia. Together they built two fabulous homes in Buhl and raised two children, Jim (Jimmer) and Jennifer. Jim’s hands were blessed. He was a magnificent builder, carpenter, plumber, electrician, landscaper, welder and mechanic. He always had a project or two going on. His newest accomplishment was the restoration of his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. Jim had an allegiance for his many friends, cousins, and family. He loved a good Minnesota Gopher or Vikings football game and tailgating with his cousins. He enjoyed having a few beers and conversations with his many friends. He truly adored his six grandchildren and that they were growing up and participating in sports. He participated in their school activities. Jim was proud of his children and all that they have accomplished. Jim would greet you with a “tight one” and a big pat on your back. His laugh and sense of humor were infectious. He had a nickname for everyone. His given was “Milhouse” or “House” for short. Don’t think that there is not a story behind that.
Jim had a fondness for all God’s creatures. He was not a hunter or a fisherman. Especially close to his heart were the dogs in his life: Flubb, Spuds, JuJu, JJ, Miss May, and Buxton.
Jim is survived by his children, James (Jimmer) Milich, wife Kellie, and their two children Nora and Drew of Blaine, Minn.; Daughter, Jennifer Dalchow, husband Matt and their four children, TJ (DuChamp), Braylon, Bohannon, and Dalvin of Virginia Minn.; One sister, Mary Ann (Cookie) Markas, husband John of Buhl.; His special nephew, Christopher (Renee) Markas of East Bethel and their two children, Emerson and Livia; Niece, Lindsey (Matt) Asuma of Andover and their two children, Blakely and Dylan; special friend and companion in his new journey in life, Tami Gruenhagen, of Buhl; several sister and brother-in-laws; nieces and nephews on his deceased wife’s side of the family. Also, 150+ cousins on his mother’s side of the family.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Susan.
Jim was a father who showed his children nothing but unconditional love and he made their childhood and adult lives amazing. He was their “rock”. His children are grateful that God chose him to be their Dad. Jim’s Catholic faith provided the groundwork for how he lived his life. In his youth, he served as an altar boy, and as an adult attended mass regularly. He was an incredible human being to those that knew and loved him.
Services and a celebration of life for Jim will be held at a later date in the spring of 2022.
