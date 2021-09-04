James Eugene Anderson passed away the evening of Dec. 14, 2020, from natural causes.
Jim was born in Virginia, Minn., on Aug. 23, 1950, to Eugene and Julia (Uhan) Anderson. He was raised in Wolf and West Eveleth, Minn. He graduated Eveleth High School, class of 1968. College was not for him, except for the party life. He enlisted in the United States Navy, serving honorably from 1970-1974. He trained as a Hospitalman, rising to the rank of HM-2nd class. He was stationed in San Diego and at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Lab in Groton, New London, Connecticut, where he worked with decompression chambers in numerous studies.
On Aug. 25, 1972, Jim joined into marriage with Sharla Kay Boman. "Such a fine woman, beautiful, compassionate – a Gem!" They had two fun children – Lori and Timothy (Jennilee with children Robert and JJ), raising their family in Duluth, Minn. He enjoyed coaching their numerous sports and was Tim’s Cub Scout Master and Assistant Boy Scout Master at Troop 9.
Jim graduated RN and CRNA training after discharge from the Navy. He worked at St. Mary’s and Miller Dwan from 1978-2016. A truly fun time during those Miller years!
He enjoyed cabin life, fishing, hunting and a myriad of other things. Golf was his favorite activity as he had good friends to participate with. He golfed from Florida to Monterrey. After retiring he became a Master Gardener, volunteering with elementary school gardens, the Damiano Kid’s Kitchen, and his children’s gardens and his own. He volunteered as a tutor at his granddaughter’s school and read the newspaper for Lighthouse for the Blind. He was a lifetime member and contributor to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans). He was a proud member of the Eveleth Heritage Society and the Iron Range Historical Society, donating his time to the community he loved.
He lived a full life in his limited years.
He is predeceased by his grandparents and parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shar; children, Lori and Tim (wife Jennilee); cherished grandchildren, Robert and JJ; sisters, Jean and Kathy and their families; cousin, Mary Kay, numerous other cousins, and friends. And lastly many dogs and cats, especially his pup, Sam.
Special thanks from Jim and his family to the staff at Essentia St. Mary’s for their "exemplary" care.
Visitation to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 301 Adams Avenue, Eveleth, Minn., with Funeral to follow at 11 a.m.
Reception to follow. Masks appreciated, will be made available to all.
Private interment of urn at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
