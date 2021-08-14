James Edward Hill, 63, of Kinney, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Aug. 4, 2021, at Essentia Health Virginia Hospital.
James was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Alfred Hill and Adeline Landrey. He stayed most of his life in the Grand Rapids area prior to meeting his fiance, Mary Wiita. He then moved to Kinney until his death. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School. James spent most of his life farming and caring for his children and foster children. He also worked sometime as a custodian for the Deer River School District. He spent the last ten years working at Northland Counseling. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was caring and put others before himself. He and his former wife, Heather, fostered over fifty kids and he kept in touch with many of them. James was known for never giving up. Even when he was ill, he was worried about getting back to work to care for his clients. He lived for spending time with his family and friends. He would do anything for them. He especially loved his grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Hill; mother, Adeline (Landrey) Hill; step father, Hank Foix; and brother, Tim Hill.
James is survived by his fiance, Mary Wiita; brother, Scott Hill; sister, Laurie Hill; best friend, Bob Flower; children: Sylvia, Amelia, Patsy, John (Julie), Jill (Josh), and David (Darcee); grandchildren: Roland, Zoe, Ryder, Nesalyn, Aunika, Alexandra, Isabella, Allison, Caleb, Audrey, Leah, Isaac, Ruthie, David, and Jefferson.
A memorial luncheon will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harris Town Hall in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
