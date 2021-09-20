James Edward Haenke, 94, of Lakeland, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Jim was born on July 10, 1927, in Duluth, and spent his early years developing a strong work ethic and an independent competitive spirit that continued throughout his life.
As a young boy he got his first job as a paperboy for the Duluth Herald, delivering newspapers on horseback. After graduating early from Duluth Central High School, he enlisted in the Navy during WWII, serving for four years. He was known for wearing his WWII veteran’s hat very proudly.
He started working for Oliver Iron Mining Company in 1950, and retired as a foreman from US Steel in 1982. Jim joined the Haenke enterprise by farming Haenke Potato Farms in 1953, farming over 40 acres. Haenke potatoes were delivered throughout the Iron Range and railed to Idaho and Washington.
After his retirement, he and his wife and later partner enjoyed more than 30 winters in the Florida Keys where he loved fishing and his Florida friends. Jim was a member of Masonic Lodge 293 and AAD Temple Shriners, Veterans of Foreign War and the American Legion. He was also a member of the United Church of Christ in Biwabik for over 70 years.
His favorite hobby was playing cards with family and friends up to the day he died, winning most of the time.
Jim is survived by his partner of 23 years, Garnetta Riley of Biwabik; five children: Susan (Gary) Hafner, Jim (Danee) Haenke, Don (Lynne) Haenke, Jodi Haenke and Lori (Jeff) Murray. He was proud of his eight grandchildren: Brian, Janell, Nancy, Katie, Julie, Danny, Bill and Nikki; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara Klein (husband Jack Sonnicksen).
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Eleanore (Larson); and four brothers, Robert, William, Michael and Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to United Church of Christ in Biwabik or to Contented Critters in Makinen.
A funeral service for Jim will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia with Pastor John Szarke officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home.
