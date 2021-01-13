James Edward Goodale, 50, of Hutter, (rural Gilbert) died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his residence in Hutter.
James was born March 8, 1970, on George Air Force Base in Victorville, Calif., to Robert and Betty Jo (Zganjar) Goodale. He attended Eveleth-Gilbert Schools and later at vo-tech for certified nurses training. He married Carrie Ann Clapsaddle in Gilbert.
James worked in various capacities in many occupations. He worked at St. Michael’s in Virginia as a CNA, LTV Steel as a lab tester, Mesabi Bituminous, L&M Radiator, Walmart and at Entronix as a cell phone repairman. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his son, Alex (Samantha Kudis) Goodale of Eveleth; one expected grandson, Finnley James Goodale; parents: Betty Jo and David Mostad of Hoyt Lakes and Robert and Rebecca Goodale of Hutter; sister, Bobbi Jo (Jeff) Mostad Goodale; former wife, Carrie; step-brothers and sisters: Brian and Jen Otto, Candie and Dewey Nikunen, Tammy and Matt Burgoon and Matt and Jamie Mostad.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William Harry Goodale.
A visitation and reviewal will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. COVID mandates including masking and social distancing will be followed.
Burial will be at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.