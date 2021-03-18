James E. “Jim” Givens, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1944, in the small coal mining town of Huntington, W.V. He was a star in high school athletics. Upon graduation Jim joined the Air Force and was an Air Force PD involved in the dog handling division. He played on the Air Force football and basketball teams. He played all over England. In his final few months in the service Jim met the love of his life, Cheryl, to whom he was married for 44 years.
Jim was a local business man and enjoyed being involved in the community. He enjoyed running his business, Burgher Office, for the past 50 years. Jim was loved by all he met – he always had a positive attitude and a smile. He loved fishing, blackjack, poker and all forms of local sports, youth sports, high school sports and college.
Jim’s highlight in his later years was spending time with his two grandsons – teaching and following them in every aspect of life.
Jim is survived by his son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Melanie; two grandsons, Tyler and Jerome; and sister, Tammy Howell.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elden; mother:,Virginia; and his wife, Cheryl.
A service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
