James David Wallace passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1998, to David and Dana (Harkins) Wallace in Virginia, Minn.
James grew up in Palo and attended Mesabi East High School. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, shooting his guns, and gardening. He also enjoyed listening to music and taking drives.
He was a kind-hearted man who was always concerned about the needs of others and enjoyed helping his granny. James will be remembered for his giving, funny, and spontaneous nature.
Survivors include his father and mother, David and Dana Wallace of Palo; two sisters: Riley (Jacob) Lind of Palo and Avery Wallace of Palo; his paternal grandmother, Irene Wallace of Aurora; maternal grandmother, Roxanne (Ken) Striblin of Pittsburgh, Pa.; maternal grandfather, Rick Harkins of Aurora; aunts and uncles: Charles Wallace, Chris Elam, Kim (Mike) Hamann, and Randy Harkins; several cousins, including cousins: Brian, Keith, Kaylie and Peyton; his best friends, James and Daniel Forpahl as well as countless other friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Wallace; and cousin, Ricky Harkins.
A gathering of friends and family for James David Wallace, 21, of Palo will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.