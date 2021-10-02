James Cina

James B. Cina, 68, of Virginia passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Essentia Health in Duluth.
He was born on April 2, 1953, to Fred A. and Ruth (Bloomquist) Cina of Aurora, Minn. James graduated from Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School. He attended UMD and Mankato State University.
James lived in Los Angeles, Calif., for a period of time after college. He returned to the Iron Range and eventually purchased Canelake’s Candy Store from the Canelake Family. Many high school students got their first job working at Canelake’s. He ran the business for 35 years and just recently sold it back to the Canelake Family.
Jim marched to the beat of his own drum. Jim had many interests that he was passionate about, playing guitar, foosball, chess and woodcarving. He learned to ride motorcycles later in life and that also became one of his many passions. He traveled many miles across the U.S. with his cycling friends. One year he put 26,000 miles on his motorcycle and was proud of that accomplishment.
James is survived by his brother, Dr. F.W. “Bill” ( Kathie ) Cina; and sister, Carol Ruth Cina of Eden Prairie, Minn.; nieces, Jennifer (Cory) Pylkka, Sarah Sharpe; and nephew, Anthony Cina. He is also survived by numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim had many friends from all walks of life.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ruth Cina; and his grandparents.
Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 8, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral home in Aurora with Pastor Bob Romig officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
There will be a luncheon at the American Legion following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Northland Chapter, Duluth, ( MNTC.org) or your favorite charity in Jim’s honor.
