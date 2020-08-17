James Boney Jr.

James Boney Jr. “Gi we gah bow,” Eagle Clan, of Eagan, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn.

A Traditional Wake will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Nett Lake School, Nett Lake, Minn.

The Traditional Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, also at the school.

Military Honors will be accorded by Bois Forte Honor Guard, Orr American Legion Post 480 Honor Guard, and the Cook VFW Post 1757 Honor Guard.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

