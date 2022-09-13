James ‘Big Red’ Valla

On August 26, 2022 James Valla “Big Red,” Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather lost his battle with CLL. James was born on April 15, 1954 to Frank and Reeda Valla of Meadowlands. After graduating high school, James left home and moved to Illinois where he met Deborah Igo and her son Brian Wilcox and later married Deborah and together they had two children Nichole Lane and Jamie Valla. James worked for Allsteel company of Aurora, Ill., for many years until they moved the company to Mississippi. James loved fixing and driving cars and motorcycles. He loved his dogs and spending time outside at his house in Toivola. James always had his vest and cowboy hat on everywhere he went.

James was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Reeda Valla

