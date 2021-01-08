James Benjamin Trembath peacefully passed away at age 95 on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Autumn Lane Assisted-Living in Cohasset, Minn.
James Benjamin Trembath, son of William and Ethel Trembath, was born Oct. 1, 1925, in Eveleth, Minn. Jim grew up in Eveleth, graduating in 1943. At age 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Pharmacist’s Mate (corpsman) during WWII. Assigned to the 3rd Marine Division for the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was within a half mile of Mount Suribachi during the famous Marine American flag raising. Jim brought home his helmet with a bullet hole and was known in his unit as “Hole in the Helmet Trembath.”
Jim married Edith Sundstrom, a Cadet Nurse Corps graduate, in Soudan, Minn., on June 14, 1947. He attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis for mechanics. He was employed by Burgess Chevrolet and later as a maintenance mechanic in the underground mines in Soudan and Ely. He transferred to the Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, retiring in 1983.
Jim and Edith raised seven children in Tower where he was very active in the community. He was a volunteer fireman, EMT, member of the Lions club, American Legion, 4th of July committee, Tower-Soudan Historical Society, Vermilion Housing and Tower-Soudan School Board. Active in the Soudan Baptist Church he served as treasurer, deacon and soloist. As a Boy Scout leader he received the Silver Beaver Award, scouting’s highest leadership honor. Jim was a community volunteer – extraordinaire, but family always came first.
Survivors include five sons: Rick (Nancy) of Bigfork, Mont., Tom (Marcy) of Bella Vista, Ariz., Tim (Mona) of Thornton, Colo., Terry (Merrie) of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Chuck of Virginia, Minn; and two daughters, JoAnn (Bruce) Wahlsten of Duluth, Minn., and Patti (Bob) Lynch of Grand Rapids, Minn. Jim had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith in 2013; brother, Tom (MIA WWII Corsair Carrier Fighter Pilot); twin sister, Grace Langen of Minneapolis, Minn.; sister, Myrtle Summers O’Shaughnessy of St. Paul, Minn.; and two grandsons, Jason and Michael Trembath of Thornton, Colo.
The family extends a special thank you and appreciation to all of Jim’s caregivers at Autumn Lane.
Jim always looked at the glass as being half full, songs were forever in his heart and a smile always on his face. He was genuinely thankful for friends, family, and the little things in life. Jim and Edith Trembath exemplified who Tom Brokaw wrote about in The Greatest Generation. Memorials in the form of gifts, or your service, may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Cremation Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Grand Rapids, Minn., with a Military Service of Interment to be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC. A family remembrance service to be held at time of Interment.
To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.