James R. Bannick, 77, of Isle, Minn., formerly of St. Paul and Hibbing, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home.
James is survived by his wife, Mary; and his children, Karen and Mark.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, Minn.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, and for one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are with Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation, 320-676-3300.
