James R. Bannick, 77, of Isle, Minn., formerly of St. Paul and Hibbing, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home.

James is survived by his wife, Mary; and his children, Karen and Mark.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, Minn.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, and for one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday at the church.

Arrangements are with Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation, 320-676-3300.

To plant a tree in memory of James Bannick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries