James Anthony Shuper Sr.

James A. Shuper Sr., 84, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at home in Hibbing.
He was born Nov. 15, 1936, to Tony and Olga Shuper in Hibbing. James was employed with the city at Maple Hill cemetery, and later worked for U.S. Steel as a shovel runner. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing, and the Hibbing Moose Club. James loved hanging out with his dog, Herman, working on cars, and going to McDonalds and having coffee with his crew and Tom Vukich. James loved his grandchildren very much.
James is survived by his children, James A. Shuper Jr., Hibbing, Everett (Lisa) Shuper, Tampa, Fla., and Carol Jean Shuper of Hibbing, his three beloved grandchildren, Sarah Marie Shuper, Toni Ann Shuper; and great-granddaughter, Vanessa Emily Shuper.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Shuper in 2015; his son, Jeffrey Shuper in 2017; and his parents, Tony and Olga Shuper.
Funeral services for James will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the funeral home and continue at noon on Tuesday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
