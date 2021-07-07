James Allen Snidarich

James Allen Snidarich, 59, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 18, 1962, in Hibbing, Minn., to David and Paulette Snidarich

Jim is survived by his parents; three children: Tiffany Snidarich, Lafayette, La., David (Katie) Snidarich, Youngsville, La., and Jessica (John) Ries, Lafayette, La; his three grandchildren, Hailey Vandyck, Peyton and Karry Snidarich and Devin Ries; his brothers, Don (Shari) Snidarich of Hibbing, Dennis Snidarich of Brainerd; and sister, Lynn Snidarich of Hibbing.

We would also like to thank Essentia Health Hospice of Virginia for all the help they gave us, especially his nurse Kelly.

A family celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.

