James Allen Ebnet, 62, of Hoyt Lakes, died of natural causes on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1960, the 8th child of 9, to Paul and Bernice (Neisen) Ebnet. James was a lifelong resident of Hoyt Lakes and graduated from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Class of 1979. James was united in marriage to June Kilen on June 27, 1984. James was employed as a boiler operator and maintenance at Mesabi East until his retirement. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. James enjoyed spending time with his children and giving them amazing experiences. He was a talented carpenter and craftsman, and also enjoyed tinkering on almost anything and was always looking for ways to improve or make something work more efficiently. His curiosity in finding out how things worked became apparent as a toddler when he took apart the electric clock hanging on the wall near his crib. His natural talent of fixing and improving things served him well while working maintenance at the school.
Survivors include his wife: June; son, Benjamin of Marble; siblings: Joan (Jack) Johnson of Waseca, Ronald (Susan) of Virginia, David (JoAnne) and Harold (Carol) both of Hoyt Lakes, Thomas (Bonnie) of Makinen, Carol (Stefan) Olafson of Fargo, N.D., special nephew Vincent Ebnet; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lee; two sisters: Rita Erickson and Jean Ebnet; nephew: Michael Ebnet; a great-niece: Morgan Wagner; brother-in-law: Dwayne Erickson; his parents; and his beloved pup, Marie.
Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. A visitation will be one hour prior to Mass as at the church. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.