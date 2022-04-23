James Allan Hill, Sr. age 90, a lifelong resident of Soudan died Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Essentia Health – Virginia Hospital. He was born November 30, 1931 in Soudan, the son of James A and Esther (Mackie) Hill.
He was a graduate of the Tower-Soudan High School and was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army where he served overseas in the Korean war.
Jim was united in marriage to Donna K. Branwall on March 4, 1955 at the Lutheran Church in Ely. He worked at Erie Mining Company and Reserve Mining Company and was the owner/operator of Hill’s Heating and Sheetmetal.
Jim was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Soudan, and the VFW. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin, fishing, gardening, and in his earlier years, hunting. He was also known for his apple orchard. Jim was a chef and fantastic baker, baking all kinds of breads, pulla, buns, and rolls.
Jim is survived by sons: Jim (Pam) Hill, Jr. and Dan (Corrine) Hill, both of Soudan; sister: Joan Olson of Nebraska; granddaughter: Jodi (Nick) Levens; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Elliot, Neva, and Nixon all of Tower; along with numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Donna in 2021; sister: Shirley Dallas, and granddaughter: Kimberly Sunsdahl.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Bauman’s Vermilion Funeral Home in Tower. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Vermilion Senior Living for the excellent and compassionate care he received. Jim made many friends in the 10 months he was there.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To share remembrances on-line, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
