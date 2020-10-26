James Alfred Helstrom

James passed away peacefully at his home in Little Swan on Oct. 25, 2020 with his family by his side.
James was born on March 7, 1939 in Hibbing, Minn., to Alfred and Savelle Helstrom and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1957. James was an accomplished athlete with the Bluejackets and was inducted into the Hibbing High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
James married Carole Pajunen of Dewey Lake on Sept. 20, 1957, and went on to Hibbing Community College and the University of North Dakota where he graduated with degrees in Civil Engineering in 1961 and Business Administration in 1962. Following graduation, James worked for IBM and Control Data Corporation and then became General Sales Manager of General Office Products in Minneapolis, Minn.
In 1973, he returned with his family to Hibbing as President of Hibbing Office Supply which James and his sons Greg and Mark purchased in 1987, later becoming OfficeNorth Inc. He thoroughly enjoyed his occupation, co-workers and the many people he was able to meet through business and establish friendships with through the years.
James enjoyed spending time with family, farming with his son Mike, hunting pheasants in South Dakota, golfing and being at the cabin on Dewey Lake.
He was a true man of God with strong faith and character. A man who honored God and was respected by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He was always a devoted husband, dedicated father and loving grandfather.
He will be missed by his sons, Mike (Carolyn), Greg (Lisa) and Mark (Christina); 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Dick, Lou and Jeff; and nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carole of 57 years on Dec. 5, 2014.
A private graveside ceremony will be held for the immediate family.
