James Albert “Jim” Frazee, 83, a lifelong resident of Tower, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
He was born Jan. 27, 1937, in Tower, the son of William and Ann (Stepan) Frazee. Jim married Jean Laugen on July 9, 1955, in Tower and was a member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church. He was a proud member of the United States Navy Seabees, discharged in 1960. Jim was employed by Reserve Mining Co. as a production truck driver. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast, who loved spending time at the shack, deer hunting, fishing, trapping, ricing, and gardening. Jim also enjoyed camping, watching the Vikings, and in later years watching tennis. He loved to cook and made excellent soup.
Jim is survived by daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Teasck of Virginia, Sally (Gary) Muller of Fergus Falls, and Paula (Gary) DeFries of Foxhome, Minn.; siblings, Lucille Carlson of Forest Lake and George (Fran) Frazee of Apple Valley; sister-in-law, Lois Frazee of Tower; brothers-in-law, Paul (Carol) Laugen and Scott (Bonnie) Laugen; grandchildren: Jody (Garrett) Kaivola, Tim Frazee, Andrew (Audrey) Muller, Aaron (Kim) Muller, Cody (Alyssa Holzer) DeFries and Jeanne DeFries; step-grandchildren, Sherri (Markus Hoche) Teasck and Jeff (Sarah) Teasck; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife:,Jean; son, Jim; and siblings, Bill Frazee, Lolly Suihkonen and Dean Frazee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. Rev. Fr. Nick Nelson, Celebrant.
A visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Spring Interment will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Family services provided by Bauman- Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
