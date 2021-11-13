James Alan Mayry, 78, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after his brave long struggle with colon cancer.
Jim grew up in Chisholm, Minn. He earned a B.A. and M.A. in History from the University of Minnesota Duluth and continued graduate work in History at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Jim married the love of his life Carol Gray in 1978. He spent his career as a financial analyst for NSP/Xcel Energy where he received many awards for his work. He was active in Our Lady of Lourdes and other Catholic churches and organizations.
James is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Carol Mayry; brothers-in-law, Robert and Tom (Rosalie) Gray; nephew, Alex Gray; sister, Marilyn Mayry; cousins and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Mary (Kruchowski) Mayry; and infant brother, Robert.
There will be a visitation Wednesday, Nov. 17, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a mass at 11 a.m. — all at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota.
Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials can be given to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Homes (651-454-9488) – www.klecatskys.com
