James A. “Zip” Hagsten, 62, lifelong resident of Keewatin, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home with family by his side.
He was born Jan. 17, 1960, to Harry A. and Jean M. (Kavcich) In Hibbing. After high school, James attended one year of Junior College. He later was employed with Keetac as a welder retiring in 2018 after 40 plus years of service. He was a past member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin. He was a proud member of Sons of the Legion as well. James was involved with boy scouts in his youth, eventually becoming an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and squatching with Lenny.
James is survived by his wife, Shellie “Sofe” Hagsten, Keewatin; step-son, Mike (Sarah) Pistilli, Keewatin; his beloved grandson, Lenny; four siblings: Debbie (Joel) Clusiau, Keewatin, Mark (Anne) Hagsten, Hibbing, Laura (Steve) Emanuel, Keewatin, and Jane (Joe) Mayerle, Nashwauk; 11 nieces, nephews, nine great-nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Jean.
A gathering of family and friends for James will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Keewatin Community Center in Keewatin. A private graveside service for James will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
