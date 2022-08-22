James A. ‘Zip’ Hagsten

James A. “Zip” Hagsten, 62, lifelong resident of Keewatin, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home with family by his side.

He was born Jan. 17, 1960, to Harry A. and Jean M. (Kavcich) In Hibbing. After high school, James attended one year of Junior College. He later was employed with Keetac as a welder retiring in 2018 after 40 plus years of service. He was a past member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin. He was a proud member of Sons of the Legion as well. James was involved with boy scouts in his youth, eventually becoming an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and squatching with Lenny.

