James A. Monetti, Jr., 53, a lifelong resident of Hibbing, died March 24, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth after a long and courageous battle with diabetes.
James was born June 25, 1967 in Hibbing, to James, Sr. and Barbara (Kivela) Monetti, their only child.
After graduating high school in Hibbing he continued his education at Eveleth Tech, earning a welding certification. Over the years he worked at many different jobs but his favorite was at Crown Auto Parts where he effectively used his extensive mechanical knowledge of cars and his excellent customer service skills.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to spend time outdoors. His greatest excitement, however, was four wheeling with his Dad and Shelly. He had a remarkable way with people and was a friend and confidant to all. He will be sadly missed by many.
He is survived by his father, James A. Monetti, Sr.; several uncles, aunts, and cousins; great aunt Audri, with whom he had a very special connection; and special friend, Bobbie Paull, who could always make him laugh out loud. A special thank you to Deacon Richard Johnston for his friendship.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Kivela) Monetti.
A Memorial service will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at noon. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery Columbarium.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.
