James A. Gornik

James “Jim” A Gornik, 65, of Eveleth, Minn., passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Jim was born on March 29, 1957 in Virginia, Minn., to Jack and Winifred Gornik. He attended school in Gilbert, Minn., graduating in 1975. Jim married Candy Carlson on June 6, 1992. Jim, Candy and Candy’s daughter, April resided in Eveleth, Minn.
Jim worked at the Eveleth IGA for 41 years, retiring in February 2022. He loved camping, fishing, four wheeling and hunting, being outdoors working in his gardens, spending time with his daughter, son-in- law, Chris and granddaughters, Olivia & Chloe.
Jim was joined in death by his brother, Gary Gornik 63, of Dixon, Illinois who passed away on the same day. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; older brother, Roderick; brother-in-law Rodney Pfeffer; wife (Candy); Mother & Father-in- law and his beloved dog Lucy.
He is survived by his step daughter, April, her husband, Chris Abbott; granddaughters, Olivia & Chloe of Savage Minnesota; sisters, Wendy Pfeffer, Laurie (Ron) McDowell, Becky (Mike) Dall, Gary’s wife, Jean Gornik, numerous nephews, nieces and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cron- Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth, where refreshments will be served.
