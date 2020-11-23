Jalois Mae Klein

Jalois Mae Klein, 84, of Sheboygan Falls and formerly of Virginia, Minn., passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

Jalois was born on Nov. 21, 1935, in South Dakota to Rudolph and Cecilia (nee Tscherne) Janisch. She was a graduate of Britton High School.

On Aug. 4, 1956, Jalois married Richard Klein in Aberdeen, S.D.

Jalois loved working with children. She worked at the Bismarck, N.D., and Aberdeen, S.D., libraries. She also worked in the Virginia school system as a teacher’s aid.

She was active in her church and enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, traveling and playing bridge.

Jalois is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Richard) Brisson of Plymouth, Wis., Susan (Wally) Kahler of Mandan, N.D.; two sons, Scott Richard Klein of Lawton, Okla., Steven (Luann) Klein of Oshkosh, Wis.; six grandchildren: Price Simon, Ben (Abigail) Klein, Austin (McKayla) Kahler, Beth (Austin) Wiese, Mathew Klein and Jonathan Brisson; great-grandchild, Grace Klein: two sisters, Delphine Field of St. Paul, Minn., Norma “Jane” Fischer of St. Paul, Minn.; brother, Raymond (Georgia) Janisch of South Dakota; brother-in-law, Lyle Michlitsch of South Dakota; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Cecilia Janisch; husband, Richard Lewis Klein; siblings: Norbert (Val) Janisch, Clarence (Anna) Janisch, Wilfred (Helen) Janisch, Verlyn (Emma) Janisch, Hilary (Marjorie) Janisch, Ursilla (Philip) Stoltz and JoAnn Michlitsch; brothers-in-law Paul Field, Art Fischer and Gerald Clark; sister-in-law, Josephine Clark.

A memorial mass to celebrate Jalois' life will be in Eden, S.D., on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name for Marquette Catholic School, 311 Third St. S., Virginia, MN 55792.

