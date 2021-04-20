Jacquelyn Marie Steele, 85, of Hibbing, passed away at her home on April 18, 2021.

A lifelong resident, Jackie grew up in North Hibbing, lived on Perch Lake and most recently in Hibbing. She cherished her family, her children, grandchildren and her garden. She will be greatly missed but we take comfort knowing she lived a full and rewarding life.

Jackie is survived by her son, Darren (Allison) Geary of Aurora, Colo.; brother, Jerry (Janene) Koski of Hibbing; sister, Kris (Don) Mohawk of Buck Lake, Minn.; two grandchildren, Amanda and Ryan Geary; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jim Steele.

A Gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, April 22, from 11 p.m. to noon at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

