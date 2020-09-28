Jacqueline L. Ault was born July 23, 1926, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to John H. and Gertrude A. Laing. The family moved to New Hampshire in 1934. At the age of 20, she graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1947 in political science and business. She worked as an executive secretary in New Hampshire and Cleveland, Ohio, and then as a sales plan auditor for General Electric.
Jacquie married Joseph Ault in July 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio. They moved to Newton, Iowa, in 1963 and then to Virginia, Minn., in July 1967. Jacquie worked part-time in the life insurance industry for several years and then part-time tax preparation for a local accounting firm. She was a member of Hope Community Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and Deacon.
In her younger years, Jacquie played softball, tennis and enjoyed skiing. Later she developed a love of golf, traveling, attending music events of all kinds, playing bridge and cribbage, and spending time at the family’s lake cabin. Jacquie was a member and former president of the Virginia Study Club. She knew she was blessed with a long and healthy life.
Friends and neighbors often commented on her strong will to live independently, taking care of her home, yard, flowers and walking her dog even when it was 30 below zero. Jacquie was a great role model and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Jacquie is survived by her son, Steven, and his sons Dylan, Connor and Nicholas of Bozeman, Mont.; daughter, Sue, and her husband, William Calva, and their daughters, Mataya and Alana of Brunswick, Ga.
She was preceded in death by three sisters: Mrs. Jane Daley, Mrs. Merta Winterton, and Mrs. Dorothy Kennedy; and by her husband, Joseph on Sept. 19, 2009.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family will not be holding a formal funeral service.
A short graveside memorial service will be attended by her son and daughter for her close friends at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.1, at the Greenwood Cemetery. A recorded video will be available through the Hope Community Presbyterian Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Hope Community Presbyterian Church, 212, South 5th Ave., Virginia, MN. 55792
