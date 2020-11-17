Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Peterson, 35, of Gilbert, died Friday, Nov.13, 2020, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth after a long, courageous battle with liver disease, surrounded by her loving family.
Jackie was born in Virginia, Minn., with a sparkle in her eye, a spirited attitude and oversized heart. These qualities burned bright throughout he life. She was the kid in school that gave her hat and mittens to others if they didn’t have them. If a friend came over and liked a piece of clothing (often brand new), her response was “have them.” This warm-hearted and compassionate character led her to seek a career as CD counselor attending Minneapolis Community Technical College. She later worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Jackie’s past few years were devoted to spending quality time with her family and her two best friends, her teacup poodles, Jax and Jules; all of whom she loved to snuggle with. Her son, Jordan, is, was, and always will be the joy and pride of her life.
Our precious mom, daughter, granddaughter, sister, and niece was taken far too early. She will live brightly in our hearts.
Jackie is survived by her parents, Susie (Peterson) and Larry Krogstad; son, Jordan Peterson; grandparents, Dennis and Donna Peterson; brother, Chris (Trisha) Krogstad; sister, Allison Krogstad (Ben Pawlik); nieces and nephews: Kyra, Clarissa, Oswin and Henning; uncles: Jim Peterson (Chris Quade), Keith Peterson (Steven Durbahn); childhood friend: Heather (Jessie) Tuomala.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Ben Peterson; and her great-grandparents: Joe (Julia) Glatch and Charles (Evelyn) Peterson.
A private family service for Jackie will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Partnership to End Addiction at drugfree.org in memory of Jackie.
A public celebration of Jackie’s Life will be held in 2021.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
