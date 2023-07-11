Jacqueline Carlson

Funeral arrangements for Jacqueline Carlson, 93, of Ely, formerly of Babbitt, are pending with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia. She passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Care Free Living in Ely.

