Jacob T. Carlson, 44, of Babbitt and formerly of Virginia, died Thursday, June 24, 2021.
He was born Oct. 11, 1976, in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., the son of Richard and Leila (Klaras) Carlson. He was a graduate of Virginia High School and Mesabi Community College.
Jacob worked for Northshore Mining Co. He had a sense of humor, was smart, loved music, and made every day a day to remember. He was an adventurous and spontaneous man who loved the outdoors.
Jacob is survived by his children with Jeanette Carlson: Ethan, Elijah, Lucia, Silas; and son with Tracy Carlson: Keenan Carlson; special friend: Misty Mealey and her daughter, Kayla and son Logen; brother: Joel Carlson; sister: Kiara Carlson; parents: Rick (Leila “Lolli”) Carlson; grandmother: Lila Klaras; nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 30, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. The Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.