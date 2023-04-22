Jacob Michael Thelen, age 91, of Virginia, died Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
He was born January 15, 1932, in Orr, the son of Valentine and Anita (Anderson) Thelen and was an honorably discharged Army veteran of the Korean War. Jacob married Mary Carol Rasen on August 31, 1957 in Cloquet, Minn. They made their home in Duluth, and moved to Virginia in 1972. Jacob was employed as a machinist for US Steel in Gary New Duluth and at Minntac. He was a member of a classic car club in Hibbing and the DAV Kolstad Chapter #23 in Virginia. Jacob was a man of many talents, he was a sawyer, machinist, carpenter, gardener, and fisherman, who enjoyed spending his time with his family and friends. He was a quiet man with a great sense of humor.
Jacob is survived by his wife of 65 years: Mary Thelen; children: Ann (Todd) Heinonen of Virginia, Laura (Milo Strom) Thelen of Eveleth, and Paul (Cheryl) Thelen of Eveleth; brother: Daniel Thelen of Atkinson, Minn., granddaughter: Kelly Marie (Fiancé Bryan Hart) Heinonen; step grandson: Travis (Angela) Reimer of Cloquet; step great granddaughters: Lexi Reimer of Ohio and Kayla (Fiancé Avery Pint) Reimer of Coon Rapids, Minn., and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children: John Thelen and Catherine Thelen; and brother: Benjamin Thelen.
A private graveside service will be held a later date in the Florenton Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jacob Thelen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
