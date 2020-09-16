Jack Wilson McFarland

Dr. Jack McFarland passed away at home in Vancouver, Wash., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 85.
Jack was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Hibbing to Wilson and Zoe McFarland.
Jack was raised in Kelly Lake and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1953, attended Carleton College and graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. While at University, he married Katherine (Katchy) Peters of Hibbing. They had three children, and eventually divorced.
Following graduation, he entered the military, practicing dentistry while stationed in Germany and Fort Lewis, Wash. In 1965, he opened his dental practice in Vancouver, Wash., where he relished working with patients until he retired in 2010.
Jack enjoyed volunteering for many local organizations. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fly fishing. Jack was a competitive tennis player and accomplished gardener known for his tomatoes. He enjoyed returning for reunions on the Range.
Jack is survived by wife, Stephanie; his sister, Beverly Thomas; his children, Jane, Wade and Craig; grandsons, Andrew, Conor and Gordon; and great-grandsons, Weslie and Layne. He leaves an extended family of step- children and grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
