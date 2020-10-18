Jack W. Aro, 84, of Keewatin, died at home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, surrounded by family.
Jack was born in Virginia, Minn., to Bill and Olga Aro, on Sept. 25, 1936. He retired from National Steel after 38 years of service as a maintenance mechanic. He was a perfectionist by nature and a “Jack of all trades,” often called upon by friends and family for his expertise.
He will be deeply missed by survivors, including his wife Marlene; children, Jacky (Dennis) Cox of St. Louis Park, Minn., Vickie (Bill) Kern of Hibbing, Rob (Deb) of Keewatin; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard (Snookie) Bovitz; and special canine companion Lucy.
A special thank you to the Fairview Hospice Team and Dr.Copeman.
Per Jack’s wishes, a private family gathering will be held.
Memorials are preferred to Fairview Hospice.
Arrangements are with the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
